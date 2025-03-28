Jovellanos II photovoltaic solar park inaugurated (+photos).

With a generation of 21.8 megawatt hours during the hours of maximum solar radiation, this enclave has more than 42,580 solar panels to co-generate electricity within the National Electro-energy System.

As planned, the Jovellanos II photovoltaic solar park, the first of four of its kind to be installed in the province of Matanzas this year, was inaugurated on March 27th.

At the ceremony, presided over by the Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez, Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba; Mario Sabines Lorenzo, First Secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party in Matanzas and Vicente la O Levy, Minister of Energy and Mines, among other leaders of the Party, the Government and the Electrical Union, the contribution of the entities and workers who stood out most in the process of assembly and synchronization of the park was recognized.

The Jovellanos II wind farm will provide about 32 gigawatt hours per year, saving more than 8,300 tons of fossil fuels, in addition to eliminating the emission of about 28,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere of a planet that is already suffering the effects of climate change due to phenomena such as environmental pollution.

Jovellanos II, one of the 55 works of its kind that are expected to be installed in the country in this 2025, thus joins Cardenas I and III that since 2019 are exploited in the province.The inauguration of the Jovellanos II solar park is part of the national strategy to advance the energy transition process in Cuba, help meet the demand and reduce the annoying blackouts.

Annually, solar radiation reaching planet Earth exceeds by four thousand the amount of energy we consume, particularly Cuba receives on average more than five kWh/m2 /day, which is the same as about 1,800 kWh of solar energy per year, equivalent to the chemical energy accumulated in a liter of oil.

This data indicates how important it is to use this gift that nature gives us without any blockages or taxes and to support projects that include the use of technologies that will allow us to take advantage of photovoltaic energy beyond daylight hours by means of battery banks.

Written by Ana González Goicochea.