La Aragón in Matanzas (+photos).

The majestic Parque de la Libertad was the scene of a vibrant cultural evening, where the historic Orquesta Aragón, a symbol of Cuba’s musical legacy, captivated the audience with its unmistakable style. This concert, in the VI International Meeting Miguel Failde in Memoriam, paid tribute to danzón and reaffirmed Matanzas as the cradle of this musical expression.

Under a starry sky and with the imposing colonial architecture of the park as a backdrop, hundreds of people gathered to enjoy an experience that combined tradition and cultural identity. La Aragón, with more than 80 years of experience, performed classics from their repertoire, taking those present on a journey through the nation’s rich history of sound.

The event, organized as a tribute to Miguel Faiilde, creator of the danzón, not only celebrated the music, but also the connection between generations through this rhythm that makes Cuba proud. Amid melodic notes and applause, the commitment to preserve and promote cultural heritage was reaffirmed.

Photos by the Author.

Written by Félix González.