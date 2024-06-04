June of culture and history in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

The María Villar Buceta Cultural Center ofPedro Betancourt municipality will offer a varied program of cultural and educational activities during the month of June.

According to Perla María González Tieles, cultural programming specialist of the institution, the celebration of World Environment Day by members of the children’s plastic arts workshop and an emotional tribute to Antonio Maceo and Ernesto Guevara on the 179th and 96th anniversaries of their birthdays, respectively, as well as musical and dance presentations, will be among the main proposals.

In addition, Mercedes Pérez Taylor, specialist in traditional popular culture of the facility, highlighted the upcoming Popular Crafts Fair as an expression of the creative work and talent of local artisans.

These initiatives will contribute to promote artistic development in the town, as well as the safeguarding of the historical roots and cultural traditions of people from Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.