Last direct delegate to the 22nd CTC Congress is a surgeon.

Dr. Gretter Robaina Rodríguez, a specialist in General Surgery, honors her gown and her responsibility. It does not matter if it is at the head of the union bureau or in the position of deputy general director of medical assistance at the Faustino Perez Clinical-Surgical-Docent Hospital.

This may explain the outcome of the election. In a field of five, Gretter obtained 57 percent. The vote endorsed, perhaps, a vote previously won in the minds and hearts of many of those who know her.

The doctor is the direct delegate to the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the Cuban Trade Workers Union (CTC) for the Public Health sector, an honor only deserved in the country by 90 workers from all spheres of production and services, six of whom, including the doctor, represent the province of Matanzas.

«I will fulfill my commitment to worthily represent my colleagues in this great event», she said excitedly. She referred to the opportunity to expose what has been done at the Faustino Pérez Hospital to provide the best possible care to the people of Matanzas.

The researcher and assistant professor holds the Internationalist Medal and the Labor Achievement Medal, the Merit for Humanism, Sensitivity and Solidarity seals, among other awards such as the one granted after her election to the 22nd Congress, delivered by the Provincial Committee of the CTC.

Dr. Yoiledys de la Caridad Tornés Rodríguez, secretary general of the Provincial Union of Health Workers, highlighted the results of the management of the health care center, which made it the winner of the election of a representative directly to the most relevant meeting of the Cuban working population.

Tornés Rodríguez highlighted the performance of the men and women of the Faustino Pérez Hospital, especially during the difficult moments of the Covid-19 pandemic, the accident at the Supertanqueros base and, a year later, at the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric power plant.

He also highlighted the transformations promoted in what they call there the «Casita Grande, in terms of improving the living conditions of workers and knowledge, with the holding of scientific events that have an impact on the quality of medical care.»

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.