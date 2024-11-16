A productive exchange.

In spite of the existing shortages, a spirit of collaboration was observed, which is manifested in the continuous production of semi-sweet and dry wines for the population.

The management of Matanzas Beverage and Refreshment Company, to which the entity in Colón is attached, held a meeting with workers and executives of the territory .

The purpose of the exchange was to join forces to continue producing, in spite of the existing limitations.

The meeting’s agenda included an analysis of the possible variants to mitigate the effects of the shortages faced by the labor group, such as the unstable electricity service and insufficient raw material.

Written by Enrique Tirse.