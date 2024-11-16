Physical Culture and Sports Day is Celebrated in Pedro Betancourt (+audios).

The celebration was also held in the Bolondrón Popular Council where the initiative contributed to the promotion of physical activity and the enjoyment of the different age groups in the community.

The neighborhood in transformation Cuba Libre, in the 20th district of this municipality, became the scene of a crowded Recreational Sports Festival in honor of the Physical Culture and Sports Day.

According to Zintya Cárdenas Sainz, head of the Department of Sports for All in the territory, proposals such as sanabandas, five-a-side baseball demonstrations, rope tractions, the A Jugar space and other activities enlivened this meeting which, in turn, celebrated the 63rd birthday of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation and of the Sports Volunteer Councils.

The same celebration was held in the Bolondrón Popular Council where, according to its president Yamilé Aldama Oviedo, the initiative contributed to the promotion of physical activity and the enjoyment of the different age groups of the community.

The Recreational Sports Festival was attended by the highest local authorities, managers of the sector and representatives of the political and mass organizations of the town and showed the commitment of those responsible for the development of sports culture, recreation and health of people in this territory.

Photos: Provided by Yonel Estrada Ramírez, president of the Assembly of People’s Power in Pedro Betancourt.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.