University Book and Literature Festival in Matanzas (+audio).

During this week, the University of Matanzas hosted the University Festival of Books and Literature. During the event, there were presentations of titles, discussions with authors, as well as donations of volumes to educational institutions of other schools.

In addition, the Festival became the appropriate moment to talk about a literary collaboration between the University of Matanzas and Argentina. In this regard, we talked to Carlos Chacón Zaldivar, coordinator of the Pablo Neruda literary project.

According to Chacón, the volume should be published before the end of this year.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.