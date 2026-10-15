Leopards Blank Crocodiles at the Start of the Sub-series

The Matanzas Crocodiles fell 10 runs to zero to the Villa Clara Leopards. The game ended by knockout in eight innings at the Augusto César Sandino stadium.

It was the Yumurinos’ first defeat in the sub-series, played in Villa Clara territory. The Leopards connected for nine hits and gave no options.

Renner Rivero started for Matanzas, worked 3.1 innings, and allowed five earned runs; for his part, David Martínez pitched 2.2 innings and gave up one, Haziel Suárez did not record any outs and two runs were scored against him, and Roylan Averhoff completed 1.1 innings and was charged with two more.

Control marked the afternoon: the four pitchers issued eight walks while none struck out a rival batter.

The Matanzas offense was held to four hits distributed among Aníbal Medina, Hanyelo Videt, Yariel Duque, and Adrián Pérez, with one each. Videt, Duque, and Andrys Pérez drew walks.

The Crocodiles will return to the field at Augusto César Sandino this Thursday starting at 1:30 p.m., seeking to tie the sub-series.