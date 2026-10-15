Community Projects in Matanzas Celebrate the Culture Days

The central Libertad Park in the city of Matanzas hosted the children’s festival «Alegrías y Colores» (Joys and Colors) presented by the projects belonging to the Municipal House of Culture.

This activity, designed for children and their families, was dedicated to the 2004 National Community Culture Prize winner and Honorary Member of the Brigade of the same year, René Quirós Valdés.

The Union de Reyes teacher, director of the «Reparadores de Sueños» (Dream Repairers) Sociocultural Community Project, is one of the most outstanding figures within artistic teaching.

Like the group formed by the awarded art instructor, the projects «Tocororo,» «Barquito de Papel,» «Corcel de Esperanza,» «Por Amor a Mi Raíz,» and «Travesía Mágica,» as well as the Spanish dance academy «Donaire» and the folklore academy «Aché,» headlined the activity with numbers full of illusion and tenderness.

With performative acts alluding to the purity of childhood to the rhythm of well-known songs from that stage, the young artists shone in one of the city’s most emblematic spaces.

Noslén González Sosa, deputy director of Culture in the territory, described this show as carrying the pride of Matanzas children born in this city of rivers, bridges, and poets.

On the other hand, the figure honored during this festivity recalled, amid melodies and costumes, his beginnings as an educator of children capable of giving life to pieces of paper.

This children’s festival that colored hope was part of the province’s initiatives to celebrate the 51st Matanzas Culture Week and the 333rd anniversary of the city’s founding.