Prize for Quality

Varadero – Workers and collectives in this locality were awarded the Quality Leader status, an event that took place in the western province of Matanzas in the context of World Quality and Standardization Day.

«It is a tribute to the effort, excellence, and passion that sustain trust in our tourism,» posted on her Facebook social network profile the deputy delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in Matanzas (MINTUR), Ibia Betancourt.

She published that the recognitions were given individually and collectively to those who stand out for their dedication and commitment to the tourist destination of Matanzas and, of course, of Cuba.

Another of the MINTUR deputy delegates in Matanzas, Zaid Díaz Menéndez, referred to how the ISO 9000 Standard in its 2026 version is focused on clean energy and accessibility toward Sustainable Tourism, which, he noted, promotes greater energy efficiency, better environmental management, and quality in the client experience.

According to what transpired on social networks, the select list of awarded facilities includes renowned ones such as the Palmeras, Varadero, Royal Hicacos, and Las Américas hotels.

On behalf of all the cadres, MINTUR workers, and political and governmental authorities of the territory, Díaz Méndez congratulated the honored ones.

«The challenge is to be more professional every day and achieve the best experience for our clients,» he insisted.

The MINTUR delegate in the province of Matanzas, Roberto Enríquez Calzadilla, especially highlighted a teacher of teachers such as Milton Francisco González Zayas, an unequaled promoter of quality management in this destination, he affirmed.