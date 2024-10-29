Local governments in Matanzas promote employment and training for young people and women.

The work of the Labor Directorates and the follow-up of social workers are essential to guarantee the success of these initiatives and ensure that each person placed in employment receives the necessary support.

In an effort to improve labor insertion, the local governments of Matanzas prioritize actions that seek to comply with the Government Projections related to employment.

These initiatives have made it possible to establish an effective link with people disconnected from study and work, focusing especially on young people of both sexes. According to the Provincial Labor Directorate, social workers have played a fundamental role, facilitating the participation of these groups in different scenarios that promote their future job placement or the continuation of their studies.

Through a commitment with the employer organizations in each territory, a better organization and dissemination of job offers has been achieved. This has resulted in a notable increase in attendance, both by employers and those interested in employment opportunities. The Job Fairs, held in various Popular Councils, have been key in this process, achieving the placement of approximately 2,460 people, of which 1,265 are young people and 947 are women, in addition to 32 incorporations to training courses.

During the year 2024 Matanzas has provided employment responses to 15,128 people, with a particular focus on the inclusion of women and young people. Of those placed, eight thousand 349 have found opportunities in the state sector and six thousand 729 in the non-state sector. This effort has allowed 38 percent of the beneficiaries to be women and 48 young people under 35 years of age.

However, areas for improvement have been identified in certain municipalities where the agreements adopted have not been transformative. It is crucial that the territories carry out specific evaluations with major employers and focus on actions that directly address local issues.

Written by Gabriel Torres.