Tribute to hero Camilo Cienfuegos in Pedro Betancourt (+photos).

In homage to Commander Camilo Cienfuegos Gorriarán, on the 65th anniversary of his physical disappearance, an emotional political-cultural event was held at the Camilo 2 Popular Council in Pedro Betancourt municipality.

The highest political and governmental authorities and representatives of the territory’s mass organizations, as well as the students and the population placed a wreath next to the bust of the martyr. In his speech, pioneer Josuán Souza Echeverría, from the Vietnam Heroico school, highlighted the integrity and combative morals of Cienfuegos Gorriarán and the importance of following his example to build a better society.

The central words were given by Lisbey Fuentes Campos, member of the Bureau of the of Young Communists League , who stressed the socio-political actions of the Lord of the Vanguard and the value of his imprint for the materialization of the revolutionary project promoted on the island by the historic leader Fidel Castro Ruz.

The event was enlivened by performances by artists from the María Villar Buceta Cultural Center and members of the José Martí artistic brigade. The commemoration, which became the culmination of the Camilo-Che Ideological Day, was also held in special morning sessions at the educational institutions Félix Varela and José Luis Dubrocq, of the Bolondrón Popular Council; José Díaz, of the Socorro batey and the Jesús Menéndez Larrondo special education institute, in the municipal capital.

Photos: Provided by Daniela Robaina Almeida, communication activist of the municipal UJC.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.