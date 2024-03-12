Love for the culinary arts since childhood.

With the purpose of stimulating interest in the culinary art from the early stages of life, chef Jorge Luis Bello Rodríguez presented a collection of six books at the Matanzas 2024 International Book Fair.



The thematic booklets deal with different aspects: dressings, desserts, sweets, salads, soft drinks, juices and milkshakes. Bello Rodríguez aspires not only to highlight the fun and creativity associated with cooking, but also to focus on the relationship between nutrition and health from childhood.

He said, «I believe it is essential to cultivate a love of the culinary arts from childhood. Learning to eat properly from an early age not only contributes to a healthy metabolism, but also improves the quality of life over time».

Editorial Multimedia Educativa de Mexico edited and published the books with the purpose of bringing them to Mexican schools to foster skills at an early age. «It is a fortunate twist of fate that people from other latitudes, such as Mexico, have become interested in our work and give us the opportunity to take it to new horizons,» stated the chef of the Cuban Culinary Federation.

The collection is the result of Bello’s work with infants during the pandemic period, as it was essential to integrate and link children to domestic activities.



The author holds the Medal of Culinary Merit and the status of Federative Member of the Federation of Culinary Associations of the Republic of Cuba (FACRC) and works as a teacher-trainer for Artechef and the Cuban Culinary Federation.

Photos by the Author

Written by Arleen D Matamoros.