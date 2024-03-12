Virilo and Lilola in Pelusín del Monte’s Garden.

The Garden of Pelusín del Monte, a place known for its cozy and peaceful atmosphere, received this Sunday the show of the clowns Virilo and Lilola.

This show became an explosion of laughter and fun for the families present.

With their infectious humor and witty antics, these characters have created a show that delights children and adults alike.

Each presentation is an adventure where imagination has no limits and joy is the protagonist, making each performance an unforgettable memory.

Next Sunday, the Barquito de Papel project, with the presence of the stellar Fara Madrigal, will accompany the Cuban family in this space of fun.

Photos by the Author.

Written by Félix González.