Matancera wins title in International Cocktail Championship in Greece.

Kenia Borges Brotón, bartender at the Meliá Internacional Varadero hotel, won in the National category at the first edition of the Barlady International Cocktail Championship, held March 8th to 9th in Athens, Greece.

With the Perla del Norte cocktail, inspired by her roots, Kenya beat representatives from 16 countries, an unprecedented triumph conquered by the only representative from the American continent, the Varadero Bartenders Association published on its Facebook account.

«This award is dedicated to my family and to all Cuban women and everyone who put their grain of sand,» Kenia posted on her Facebook page, after thanking neighbors, friends and institutions for their support.

Nastia Valdés, delegate of the Ministry of Tourism in the province of Matanzas, congratulated Kenia for «representing our culture with excellence in the international arena», an accolade also made by Ismary Hernández Pérez, director of Gran Caribe in this western territory, a chain to which the Meliá Internacional Varadero hotel belongs.

Kenia, podium in the most important national cocktail championship in 2023, was recently recognized with the Meliá Distingue, given by the prominent Spanish company to workers with outstanding results in their performance.

Photos: Taken from Kenia’s profile

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.