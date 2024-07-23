Matanzas banking system to hold a large trade fair.

The Matanzas banking system together with XETID specialists, will develop this Wednesday 24th a great commercial fair to insert more users to the electronic payment channels.

The Matanzas banking system, together with specialists from the Defense Information Technology Company, known as XETID, will hold a large commercial fair this Wednesday 24th to introduce more users to the electronic payment channels.

According to Ailín Lozano, communicator of the Bank of Credit and Commerce, the fair is part of the activities in salute to the National Rebellion Day, which also includes the decoration of the branches and the Provincial Directorate, special morning activities and sporting events.

At the fair, multi-bank cards will be handed out and the particularity is that Xetid will generate the QR codes for the economic actors who do not have them yet and will be advised by specialists.

The fair will take place in the following points of the province: the cafeteria of the micro and small business Alelí, in the Military Hospital and in the Parque de la Libertad, in the city of Matanzas; in the portal of the restaurant El bueno, in Limonar; in the portal of the cinema in Unión de Reyes; in the Parque de la Libertad in Colón and in the branches of the rest of the territories.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.