Recycling culture in Pedro Betancourt is promoted.

The Raw Materials Recovery Company in Pedro Betancourt municipality is dedicated to guaranteeing health and sanitation, substituting imports and protecting the environment.

The Basic Business Unit (UEB) and Recycling Station No. 38 of the Raw Materials Recovery Company in Pedro Betancourt municipality are dedicated to guaranteeing the health and sanitation of the locality, substituting imports and protecting the environment.

Odalys Olano Salgado, director of the entity, highlighted some of the main ways in which the facility contributes to the promotion of the recycling culture in the population and the materialization of ecological practices during this summer period.

..ONLINE AUDIO

Likewise, Olano Salgado referred to the importance of collecting and classifying urban solid waste in the town, in order to transform it into raw materials that can be reused in the national industry and promote the economic growth of the island.

…ONLINE AUDIO

With this work, the UEB and the Recycling Station No. 38 of the Raw Materials Recovery Company in Pedro Betancourt become promoters of the recovery, processing and commercialization of recyclable materials and waste in order to promote the socioeconomic progress of the country and the conservation of the environment.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.