Matanzas flourishes with sustainable tourism.

During this high season of tourism in Cuba, Matanzas stands out for offering an experience where environmental conservation becomes a fundamental pillar.

This is evidenced by the diversity of offers: from the renowned beaches of Varadero, which are increasingly implementing eco-friendly practices, to the interior of the Sierra del Rosario and the Zapata Swamp.

The latter destination, declared by UNESCO as a biosphere reserve, is a paradigmatic example. Its rich biodiversity is attracting more and more ecotourists interested in bird watching and the observation of endemic fauna.

Unlike mass tourism models that are disrespectful of the environment, Matanzas is committed to low-impact tourism by promoting the development of rural lodgings that integrate local communities. This strategy not only preserves the environment, but also stimulates the local economy and enriches the visitor’s experience.

The province’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in the growth of initiatives such as community-based tourism, which offers travelers the opportunity to learn about the daily life of the locals.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes