Oncological diseases on the rise in the province.

More than 1,200 new cases of cancer were diagnosed by medical specialists last year, a figure that confirms the increase of the disease in the province of Matanzas.

The highest incidence occurs in men, specifically in areas such as the lung, prostate and colon, and in women in the breast, lung and colon, in addition to cervical-uterine cancer.

Even so, the one that affects the most in the country and the world is skin cancer, without having a marked impact on the mortality rate, due to its early detection and good control.

Oncological diseases are a latent concern for representatives and health workers due to their increasing presence in society.

«It is very important to avoid risk factors», explains to the radio the coordinator of the integral cancer program in the province, Dr. Wilmer Quiñones.

As a negative aspect, the specialist lists the late diagnoses that prevent the reduction of premature mortality and years without quality of life.

This is influenced by the lack of resources for diagnostic tests and difficulties with onco-specific treatments, which lead to a fatal course of the disease, due to the effects of the U.S. blockade imposed on the island.

As treatment modalities are surgery in early stages with curative intent, argues the specialist. Hence the call for primary health care to prevent the appearance of malignant tumors, together with better lifestyles.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.