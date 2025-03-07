Matanzas Metal Forming Company exhibits improvements in production process.

It is, broadly speaking, about optimizing the power factor in capacitor banks, installation of solar panels and photovoltaic lighting that avoid the consumption of energy from the National Electric Power System.

Sponsored by a European Union program to improve energy efficiency, the workers and specialists of the company Conformación de Metales Noel Fernández, located in Matanzas, are showing interesting improvements in the production process.

It is, broadly speaking, to optimize the power factor in capacitor banks, installation of solar panels and photovoltaic lighting that avoid the consumption of energy from the National Electroenergetic System.

In its two facilities, specialized in the production of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, there are also modern pumping systems powered by photovoltaic energy.

The Metal Confirmation Company of this city of Yumurina is the only producer of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders and has obtained financing guarantees to maintain its production during the first half of the year.

Written by José Miguel Solís.