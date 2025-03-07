Vanguardia Nacional Hotel Club Tropical de Islazul.

Thanks to its excellent economic and union performance in 2024, the Club Tropical hotel, of the Islazul business group, deserved the superior category of Vanguardia Nacional, the highest recognition of emulation granted by the Cuba Trade Workers Union.



After having obtained at various times the condition of National Efficient, the facility finally triumphs in a year of deep complexity for the Cuban economy and from which the tourism sector does not escape, much less collectives like these, managed as Own Brand, without the participation of foreign companies.

With a three-star category and all-inclusive modality, Club Tropical is a reference in the country and in our territory, said Yarisleydis Torriente Sanchez, general secretary of the provincial bureau of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers.

For its excellent performance, we chose it as the venue for the activities for the Day of the sector, which we will carry out this March 7, to recognize other collectives and workers who stood out in 2024, Torriente announced.

Canada is the main market for a hotel where the comfort of its facilities and its proximity to multiple points of interest in the area, such as restaurants, entertainment venues and stores, place it in the preference of tourists throughout the year.

Bárbaro Díaz González, general manager, has explained to the press on several occasions that they are distinguished by the excellence of the group, where hospitality and optimal service are the premises.

Located in the area called historic Varadero, First Avenue, between 21st and 23rd Streets, the cocktail services in the different bars and the personalized attention in the beach area raise the levels of customer satisfaction.

Photo: From the Author

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.