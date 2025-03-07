Matanzas is recognized as a Vanguardia in women’s work (+photos).

The secretary general of the Cuban Women Federation (FMC) in the country, Teresa Amarelle Boué presided in Matanzas the national event for March 8th and presented the province with the Vanguard diploma.

The general secretary of the of Cuban Women Federation (FMC) in the country, Teresa Amarelle Boué presided in Matanzas the national act for March 8th and presented the province with the Vanguard diploma.

The celebration for the International Women’s Day was attended by the highest authorities of the province, federates and guests, together with the also member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Party.

On the day of the commemoration of the heroines of the Revolution and the legacy of Vilma Espín Guillois, the territories of Ciego de Avila, Guantánamo and Villa Clara were recognized as Outstanding.

The activities for March 8 included meetings with women workers from different sectors, women leaders, productive work and neighborhood debates in the communities.

On behalf of the Cuban women, the federated women of the territory ratified to the world the will to work united in the face of the challenges, the blockade and the complexities of the economy with the conviction that together with the Party and the Government, Cuba will win.

Written by Osalys Oriol Miranda .