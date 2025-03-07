Ulises Rodriguez Febles is honored at the Matanzas Book Fair (+photos).

The central program of the Matanzas Book Fair began today with the colloquium dedicated to playwright, storyteller, researcher and critic Ulises Rodriguez Febles, a personality to whom the country’s most important literary event pays tribute on Yumurian soil.

The central program of the Matanzas Book Fair began today with a colloquium dedicated to playwright, narrator, researcher and critic Ulises Rodriguez Febles, a personality to whom the country’s most important literary event is paying tribute on Yumurino soil.

During the panel, at the Palacio de Junco Provincial Museum, prior to the inauguration of a special exhibition with objects related to the author of more than thirty plays, two published novels and one in production, the invited specialists discussed different areas of his creation.

Researcher Osvaldo Cano commented on the constants and particularities of the work of the also promoter and director of the Casa de la Memoria Escénica within Cuban dramaturgy.

To do so, he referred to several of his plays, among them El concierto, Carnicería, Saco and Criaturas de isla. «He has become, he said, a chronicler of Cuban reality through stories born from his imaginary, with an exciting dramaturgy that, unfortunately, has not been brought to the stage as often as it deserves.»

The dramaturgical production for children by Rodríguez Febles was addressed by actor and director of Teatro de Las Estaciones Rubén Darío Salazar, winner of the National Theater Award, who described him as one of the most important contemporary writers whose works «are an expression of a profound culture, civility and a remarkable sense of ethics that, with his texts, moves society, culture and the country, and that is enough to feel happy and privileged», he said.

The interventions of the writer Carlos Zamora Rodríguez and the critic and researcher Vivian Martínez Tabares had points of coincidence as they referred to the narrative work of the author of Minsk and Las últimas vacas van a morir and, within it, to the theatricality of the latter, The editor and poet Alfredo Zaldívar emphasized the short stories in Ulises’ writing, his unpublished poetry and his contributions as a researcher, promoter and collaborator of the media for decades.

The moment was ideal for the presentation of Huevos, for many critics, his most transcendental work, in charge of Yerandi Fleites who affirmed that, within the dramaturgy, this is instituted as a canonical work for the Cuban theatrical studies.

Likewise, Ulises Rodríguez Febles was awarded the distinction El libro Alto (The High Book), who once again expressed his gratitude for the dedication of the 33rd edition of the Matanzas Book Fair.

Written by Jessica Mesa.