Yamila Gordillo receives the Raúl Ruiz Provincial Research Award.

A colloquium on the work of the eminent historian and teacher Raúl Ruiz, former Historian of the City, was held at the Social House of the Union of Historians of Cuba in Matanzas and the José Martí Cultural Association.

Participating in the panel, together with his widow, Marta Lim Kim, were the writer Urbano Martínez, National History Award; Lourdes Nuñez, Mireya Cabrera, Isabel Hernández and Yanko Hernández, president of the UNHIC.

The Raúl Ruiz Provincial Research Award was given to Matanzas artist and art historian Yamila Gordillo Rodríguez during the activities of the 33rd International Book Fair in Matanzas.

About this award, Yamila expressed the relevance for her of the imprint of an intellectual also dedicated to the study of visual arts, his knowledge of curatorship, applied to museums and other gifts, which make this recognition a meritorious boost to her career.

Written by María Elena Bayón.