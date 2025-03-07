Matanzas women federates participate in productive day for March 8th (+photos).

For the International Women’s Day, the matanceras federates participated in a productive work in the organoponic La Dignidad with the presence of the general secretary of the Cuban Women Federation (FMC), Teresa Amarelle Boué.

In the work this Friday to promote the cleaning and sowing of various items of urban, suburban and family agriculture participated the highest authorities of the Party and the Government together with the leaders of the mass organizations and blocks of the FMC.

After the productive tasks, the national act for the International Women’s Day in which Matanzas conquered the condition of Vanguardia took place in the site of the capital city.

The members of this organization of the territory dedicated this Thursday a cultural gala for the anniversary, and Amarelle Boué held exchanges with women workers of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport and grassroots leaders.

Written by Odalys Oriol Miranda.