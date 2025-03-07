Performance of cadres and housing sector in Pedro Betancourt evaluated (+ photos and audio).

Analyzing the strategy of the cadres policy and evaluating the successes and failures in the housing sector were the central issues of the most recent working session of the Municipal Bureau of the Pedro Betancourt Party.

Analyzing the strategy of the cadres policy and evaluating the successes and failures in the housing sector were the central issues of the most recent work session of the Municipal Bureau of the Pedro Betancourt Party, accompanied by Naime Díaz Mestre, assistant official of the Control and Assistance Team of the Provincial Committee of that structure.

Regarding the cadres policy, the meeting examined the performance and behavior of the Party members during the period 2021-2026, the areas to be improved to strengthen leadership and management capacity at all levels of the organization, as well as the importance of the continuous preparation and training of cadres to ensure their efficiency in the exercise of the functions assigned to them.

About the housing sector, those present referred to the Ideas, Concepts and Guidelines of the VIII Party Congress, paying special attention to the current status of the investment program, the progress in the allocation of subsidies and the impact of citizens’ own efforts in the construction and rehabilitation of housing.

They also identified timely initiatives to accelerate the pace of construction and improve the quality of buildings, in order to meet the needs of the population and enhance the sustainable development of the locality.

The exchange once again underscored the commitment of the highest political and governmental authorities to carry out concrete actions and follow up on policies related to territorial socioeconomic progress and, especially, to the improvement of the quality of life of the Betancourt people.

Photos: Louserelis Valle Mestre, member of the Municipal Bureau of the Pedro Betancourt Party.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.