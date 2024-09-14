Matanzas prepares for accountability with more than 4 100 planned assemblies.

In the province of Matanzas, preparations are intensifying for the process of accountability of the delegate to his constituents, scheduled in the territory between October 1st and November 15th.

In the province of Matanzas, preparations are intensifying for the process of delegate’s accountability to their electors, scheduled in the territory between October 1st and November 15th, this democratic activity, a pillar of the Cuban political system, has planned more than 4,100 assemblies in the province, an example of citizen participation and popular control in public management.

Diosenis Machado, head of the Independent Department of the National Assembly in Matanzas, stressed in a recent exchange with the press that this exchange enhances the communicative feedback with the population and provides a differentiated accompaniment to the newly incorporated delegates.

The province currently has 762 delegates of the People’s Power, of which 491 have been totally released from their work duties, and 194 partially, in order to guarantee the preparation of the meetings and favor the direct exchange with the people in the stage prior to the process.

A thorough political-communication plan has been developed to guarantee the control and effective development of the assemblies. This plan includes the specific training of delegates who did not begin with the eighteenth mandate and who lack the necessary experience in this type of exercise.

Beyond the preparation, the offices with the electors are also revitalized and the pending issues are managed. A recent meeting with municipal and provincial directors aimed at defining clear responsibilities in the solution of citizens’ issues. Likewise, an exchange between the Matanzas deputies to the National Assembly is foreseen, in addition to actions in neighborhoods with greater complexities, programmed for before the beginning of the process.

The commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Local Bodies of People’s Power in Matanzas adds a historical motivation to this cycle of accountability assemblies. The province, pioneer of this experience in Cuba, is determined to strengthen its democratic legacy and to find solutions to the deficiencies and claims repeatedly raised by its citizens.

The Council of State has convened this crucial process of accountability of the delegate to his constituents, to be held in the country from September 20th to November 15th, reaffirming the commitment to participation and popular control in Cuba.

Written by Gabriel Torres.