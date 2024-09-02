Matanzas welcomes the 2024-2025 school year (+photos and audio).

The provincial ceremony in Matanzas for the start of the 2024-2025 school year took place this September 2nd at the José de la Luz y Caballero elementary school in the municipality of Colón.

The school, which has the largest capacity in the territory at this educational level, received today its students, teachers and workers with improved infrastructure conditions, after undergoing intense days of repair and constructive maintenance.

This town of Matanzas has 52 educational institutions, which opened their doors this Monday to more than 10,400 students of all levels of education, and as for the deficit in the completion of the teaching staff, they assume it with the application of hiring alternatives approved by the Ministry of Education (Mined), such as hourly contracts, teacher-child ratio and increase of teaching load, variants implemented from the non-execution of the allocated salary budget and with which they guarantee their needs of qualified force.

This was emphasized by Caridad Pérez Suárez, Municipal Director of Education in Colón, in an interview she gave to Radio 26 at dawn of this day, prior to the celebration of the event.

On the challenges, objectives and strategic solutions for the new school year in the educational sector of the municipality of Colón, the directive also highlighted.

With political and cultural events and galas, the more than 500 educational institutions in the province that have been prepared for the new school year welcomed today more than 100,800 Matanzas schoolchildren and students who are starting the 2024/2025 school year.

Written by Yovana Baró.