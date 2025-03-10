May 6th to 8th in Varadero, CIUM 2025.

As in previous editions, the International Convention of the University of Matanzas will favor the updating of collaboration agreements between higher education centers, social institutions, enterprises and non-governmental associations.

«For an innovative and sustainable transforming university» will be the slogan that will head the experience of the International Scientific Convention of the University of Matanzas CIUM 2025, to be held from May 6th to 8th in Plaza America, Varadero.

According to the information issued by the organizing committee of the event sponsored by the University of Matanzas, the authors of the papers will be notified of their acceptance on March 19th.

The purpose of this event is to share knowledge among researchers, professors and students committed to sustainable development and care for the environment.

During the event there will be a combination of face-to-face and virtual modalities, so that delegates can socialize research results in the different areas of knowledge.

As in previous editions, the International Convention of the University of Matanzas will favor the updating of collaboration agreements between higher education centers, social institutions, companies and non-governmental associations to establish international academic projects and networks.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.