May perfumes Matanzas with art and literature.

May will spread the perfume of the patrimonial culture of this province with multiple transcendent events, which begin today with the gala jubilee at the José White concert hall for the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Pharmaceutical Museum.

May will spread the perfume of the patrimonial culture of this province with multiple transcendental events, starting today with the gala jubilee at the José White concert hall for the 40th anniversary of the constitution of the Pharmaceutical Museum of Matanzas, the only one of its kind in Latin America, and the concert in its honor by the Failde Orchestra at the Libertad Park.

Among the closest ones, the «Todo tiene su verdad» (Everything has its truth) continues until next Sunday, starring Danza Espiral and Novadanza and guests from Danza Contemporánea de México.

And «Out of series», will be the participation of nine groups of dancers from Matanzas in Cuba’s attempt to break the Guinness Record of Casino Wheels, next Sunday, May 5th at six in the afternoon at the Entre Puentes Square, in Paseo San Juan, in coordination with the rest of the country, sponsored by the Sistema de Casas de Cultura (System of Culture Houses).

Likewise, the performing arts will be in high demand with the celebration of the 15th edition of the International Puppetry Festitaller of Matanzas (Festitim 2024), from May 14th to 19th, dedicated to the legacy of the great masters of the genre in the region and with the participation of representatives of more than 15 national and international groups.

Also announced is the premiere by Teatro D’Sur of the play «Muero contento», a version of the text «Muero , luego existo», by Jorge Díaz with performances by Jorge Luis Castillo, Wilfredo Mesa, also director, and guest actress Miriam Muñoz.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Book and Literature Center and the José Jacinto Milanés Literary Promotion Center are organizing the Festival Entre Letras y Carbones, from the 14th to the 18th in Ciénaga de Zapata, in addition to the Peñas Café Mezclao, El Sombrero de Zequeira, San Juan Murmurante, and the Sábado del Libro, with the participation of award-winning writers.

Music will be expanded with concerts by Conchita Torres and her group on the 3rd at the UNEAC social house; Alfonsito Llorens will sing on the 5th at the José White Hall and the Provincial Concert Band will perform at the retreta in Libertad Park. As for the participation of Matanzas in the Cubadisco event, I will provide details in future editions.

In a special way the centenary of the Sonora Lira Matancera will be celebrated on the 18th with several activities.

As regards the visual arts, an exhibition by artist Adrián Gómez Sancho will be inaugurated on the 7th at the Pedro Esquerré Gallery and the Mothers’ Day Fair organized by the ACAA will be held in downtown areas of the city.

The 26th anniversary of the Lorenzo Padilla Díaz Museum of Art will be commemorated on May 19 and its celebration will be on May 17th at 10 am, with the transitory exhibition «The Art of Signing», which closes the International Museum Day.

Written by María Elena Bayón.