Measures adopted to avoid traffic accidents during the summer (+audio).

4 horas atrás Tamara Mesa González

We spoke with Major José Luis Montenegro, Education Officer of the Provincial Traffic Safety Unit.

Summer is one of the times of the year when the number of traffic accidents and their aftermath traditionally rises. In this regard, we talked to Major José Luis Montenegro, Education Officer of the Provincial Traffic Safety Unit.

Traffic accidents have increased with respect to the first months of the year, but not in relation to July 2023. Matanzas is a province very visited by people who are not from the territory and who come to enjoy the goodness of our beaches, which speaks of a greater probability of these occurring due to mobility, more vehicles…, but, nevertheless, it is where the results of alcoholism points are seen.

The Mayor also referred to the main causes of accidents and other measures that are taken in addition to the alcohol points.

Written by Sergio López.

 

