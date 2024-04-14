Meeting between young jurists and the Attorney General of the Republic of Cuba (+audio).

The Attorney General of the Republic of Cuba, Yamila Peña Ojeda, exchanged with young law professionals who work in this judicial specialty in the provinces of Mayabeque, the special municipality Isla de la Juventud and Matanzas.

The Attorney General of the Republic of Cuba, Yamila Peña Ojed, exchanged with young law professionals working in this judicial specialty in the western provinces of Mayabeque, the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud and Matanzas.

The Sauto Theater, in the capital of Matanzas, hosted the traditional meeting with the young jurists, a propitious space to discuss the best experiences in the fiscal exercise, adopt agreements related to improvement, ways to make the work of the institution more efficient and to comply with the control of legality, as its main mission.

Peña Ojeda, pondered the potential of the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic of Cuba (FGR) by having a sector that constitutes 40 percent of the institution’s work force. Young people, he said, have the potential to develop a greater dynamic in the ideas and purposes of the institution, including the use of new technologies, science and innovation.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.