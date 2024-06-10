Modernism in Marti’s Letters.

The Apostle impregnated his seal in every poem, article, essay and epistle in which he put his pen.

The international community is dedicating June 10th to disseminating the heritage legacy of modernism in every corner of the world and honoring those who have contributed to the flourishing of this influential artistic-cultural movement.

The celebration, established since 2013 by the Museum of Applied Arts in Budapest, promotes the study and research of this esthetic and artistic trend, while fostering the preservation of its indelible imprint for future generations.

The largest of the Antilles, precisely, has one of the most renowned precursors of Modernism in Latin America, who bequeathed to the future a prolific literary work and whose social commitment and search for a regional cultural identity endowed him with a palpable and perennial historical transcendence.

José Julián Martí Pérez is revered for the lyrical mastery of his prose and the vastness of his oratory, his visionary and critical perspective of the society of his time and those to come and the integrity of his pen, firm and persistent as his struggle for the libertarian awakening of the Island and the continent.

Ismaelillo, Versos Libres, and Nuestra América are proof of the rich loquacity in images and metaphors, the evident admiration for nature, the evocative sensitivity capable of calming hearts, and the inquisitive gaze to reflect on socio-political issues such as oppression, injustice and independence that, in his ephemeral 42 years of existence, characterized him.

The Apostle imprinted his stamp on every poem, article, essay and epistle in which he put his pen, as did authors such as Rubén Darío and Manuel Gutiérrez Nájera, with whom he shared that individual and artistic freedom of the time and, without a doubt, the World Day of Modernism is a timely reminder of his eternal imprint, his expertise and greatness.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.