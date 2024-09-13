More than a profession, a human condition.

Being a doctor, more than a profession, is a human condition that turns men and women into true heroes.

Some 1,500 young people from Matanzas will begin studies in specialties of Medical Sciences in university education in the 2024-2025 school year.

This, which is also the dream of many young people around the world, is an exercise that requires solid basic knowledge, vocation and discipline, since it is one of the most difficult careers in any academic program.

Questions such as «Do you feel the need to help others? do you enjoy science? do you like research? will have affirmative answers if there is a real inclination for Medicine.

Beyond preferences or professional orientation, social demands or models and family tradition, to study this career you need a lot of interest in science and a humanism that is foolproof.

Knowing that you have the skills and knowledge that save lives makes medicine a prestigious, but challenging and altruistic profession.

And the satisfaction of improving the health of the environment explains why in medicine one never stops studying and learning. This avoids mistakes that can have a direct impact on the physical and emotional state and even on people’s lives.

In Cuba, the medical training program guarantees the essential competencies to perform the four essential functions of the system: medical care, teaching, research and administration.

Hence, being a doctor, more than a profession, is a human condition that turns men and women into true heroes.

Written by Ana González Goicochea.