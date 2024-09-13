Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemns blockade policy against Cuba (+audios).

On October 29th and 30th, Cuba’s draft resolution on the blockade will bring together for the 32nd time the members of the UN General Assembly who, as every year, will have to repudiate this asphyxiating northern trickery.

«An estimated 5056.8 million dollars were the damages and material losses caused by the coercive policy with which the government of the United States limited the socio-economic growth of our country in the period between March 1st, 2023 and February 29th of this year».

This was denounced at a press conference by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla when he presented, both to the diplomatic corps and to the national and foreign media, the report Necessity of putting an end to the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba.

In his speech, the foreign minister addressed issues such as the impact of the harmful measure on each one of the sectors of Cuban society, while condemning the inclusion of the largest of the Antilles in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism:

…ONLINE AUDIO

Likewise, Rodríguez Parrilla praised the achievements of the Antillean revolutionary process and urged to continue striving for the development and welfare of the people despite the multiple challenges faced by the national territory:

…ONLINE AUDIO.

On October 29th and 30th, Cuba’s draft resolution on the blockade will bring together for the thirty-second time the member countries of the United Nations General Assembly which, as every year, will have to express their support for our Island and repudiate this asphyxiating and unjust northern trickery in favor of its ever more pertinent elimination.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.