Municipal Defense Council gathering in Pedro Betancourt

Council members urged to maintain clear communication and accurate information to the population, including the search for alternatives and the designation of specific points for charging mobile devices and lighting equipment.

With the objective of evaluating the actions to be taken in response to the complex national electro-energy situation, the municipal Defense Council met at the headquarters of the Communist Party of Pedro Betancourt.

The president of the Council in the territory, Royslán Cámbara Sosa, emphasized the importance of guaranteeing the continuity of fundamental services and maintaining the unity of the people to overcome this scenario.

Likewise, the political and governmental authorities present there reiterated their determination to face the situation with firmness, highlighting the resilience of the Cuban people in these moments of adversity and emphasized that cooperation and joint work towards lasting solutions will be essential to overcome these challenges.

Photos: Royslán Cámbara Sosa, president of the municipal Defense Council and first secretary of the Party in the town.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.