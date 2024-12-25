Music versus noise.

This is why it is urgent to defend music as a way of making art with sound and thus contribute to health if it is listened to on stages and at adequate volumes.

That music is the universal language, nobody can deny that, but that is something that happens when it does not disturb the sound organ of the human and animal body.

It is that the music at too many decibels stops being pleasant and beautiful to become a dangerous noise for the health. And that is what happens when some people offer us «disco services» without taking into account our tastes and two important physical magnitudes, space and time.

The space generally has to do with a bus or collective vehicle, the cafeteria, the point of sale and above all, the neighborhood, in which very close to the «community DJ», are the houses of the baby of few months or years of life, the worker who fulfills long and intense days in the production or the services, the grandfather or the sick person and even the pets that far from resting, are altered with the intense sound.

They are joined by those who need to study or work at home or want to listen to the music of their choice or television programming, without success because the «concert» of the «community DJ» simply prevents them from doing so.

In terms of time, it is usually related to the day, whether it is morning, afternoon or evening. The schedule only depends on the free time of the «community DJ», although undeniably the greatest harm is experienced at night and in the early hours of the morning when sleep seems to give up, but the loud music does not allow it.

And the worst comes later, when they finally decide to turn off the «gadgets» and the sleeplessness has taken over the sleepiest of mortals.

The mixture of different sounds must caress the ear with gentle harmonies, without distinguishing societies, generational groups or musical genres. Any sound above 65 decibels during the day and 55 decibels at night is considered noise.

If we take into account that noise from recreational and leisure activities often exceeds the 70 decibels recommended by the World Health Organization, plus industrial sounds, the horn of some cars or the motorcycle system itself, and even people shouting, among many other examples, modern man lives in an acoustically polluted ocean.

Hence the difficulties in falling asleep, along with fatigue, stress, depression and anxiety, aggression and hysteria, among other psychological events experienced by many.

Written by Ana González Goicochea.