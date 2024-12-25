A matancero among the private sector delegates to the 22nd CTC Congress.

Báez, owner of Hostal Azul, will attend his second event of this magnitude, as he already had the honor of participating in 2019 in the 21st event, a «recognition of his performance as a true leader, who has managed to organize and add non-state workers to the union».

Joel Báez Almeida, third from right to left, will attend his second CTC Congress.

Joel Báez Almeida, representative of the foreign currency tenants of hostels and houses in this city, is part of the Yumurina delegation to the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the Cuban Workers Central (CTC), scheduled for April next year.

Báez belongs to the Provincial Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers, a union that will also hold its National Conference next January, where he will also attend as a delegate.

«In both appointments I will carry the voice of those who decided to join because they understand the usefulness of the organization,» said Baez. «It will be a new opportunity to raise at the highest level issues that affect the day-to-day work of non-state labor,» he announced.

During the days of the incident at the Supertanker Base, Joel Baez led a group of private individuals who put their homes at the service of people in need and he himself housed several journalists.

Ana Rosa Pérez Rodríguez, from Las Tunas, is the other delegate from the private sector who will attend the great event of the Cuban working population, where tourism will go with 26 representatives, a couple of them selected directly, thanks to the excellent performance of the two groups with that merit.

Provinces such as Artemisa, Villa Clara, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba and Holguín have already gone through the transcendental moment, announced Julio Enrique Morales Verea, general secretary of the National Union of Hotel and Tourism Workers (SNTHT).

Morales Vera meant that the 22nd Congress of the CTC will take place in the same year where in the month of January the SNTHT National Conference will end, on the 17th and 18th, a process of deep debates, he pointed out, of issues detrimental to the labor force of the Ministry of Tourism.

Photos by the author

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.