Prosecutor’s Office, 51 years after its creation and preservation of socialist legality

Matanzas celebrated the 51st anniversary of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Cuba (FGR) with a political-cultural event in which outstanding law professionals, who have devoted themselves to the legal institution in the province, were recognized for their praiseworthy performance.

On this occasion, the Velasco movie theater, in the capital of Yumurina, hosted the commemorative ceremony, during which 23 workers, including prosecutors and technicians with 10, 15, 20, 25, 35 and more years of uninterrupted service in the municipal units subordinated to the legislative entity, received decorations.

The reading of the congratulatory letter of the Attorney General of the Republic, Yamila Peña Ojeda, the words of praise expressed by Meybi Orosa Sánchez, a prosecutor from Matanzas with 15 years of experience and the speech of Melissa Maura Barrios Soto, representing the young jurists of the institution, were part of the evening for the date.

In the presence of the main directors of the judicial system and authorities of the Government and the Party in the province, Diley Martínez Pérez and Maricela Díaz Camacho were recognized with the Enrique Hart Dávalos distinction, granted by the National Union of Public Administration Workers (SNTAP), to those who have stood out for their merits, values and attitudes during their working career with more than 20 years of service in the sector.

The Code of Values and Principles of the Workers of the Attorney General’s Office was also presented to those who work in the institution, previously signed by those present at the event, which was enlivened by the artistic presentation of the Atenas Brass Ensemble.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.