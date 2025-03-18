National Festival the Artisan Artist 2025 started in Matanzas (+photos).

Since last March 14th, a handicrafts fair has been taking place in the Calle del Medio with offers from 17 artisans, including works in leather, ceramics, costume jewelry, footwear and textiles.

With an artistic gala, the fourth National Festival El Artesano Artista began this Monday at the ACAA’s social house in Matanzas.

During the afternoon, the talents of the quintet Auterre, Atenas Brass Ensemble and Alfonso Llorens Betancourt merged with a colorful fashion show by designer Mariela Alemán Orozco. In Alma Bohemia, a collection corresponding to the year 2024, 17 models exhibit hand-inked designs in which fluid silhouettes and matching accessories predominate, adding elegance and a casual and eclectic style.

The inauguration of the first Salón de Premiados is a novelty of the fourth edition of the Festival, which will run until tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19th, Artisan’s Day.

Twenty unpublished works by 31 artisans from various provinces of the country make up the exhibition.

The inclusion, for example, of Matanzas designers Juan Carlos Jimenez Huerta and Alexander Rodriguez, winners of first and second place in the Biennial of Biodiversity in Cali; craftsman Duniel Valero, with outstanding results in recent salons of the ACAA, as well as two Havana artists awarded in the National Biennial of Carving, guarantee the quality of the event that, at the closing ceremony, will award prizes from the organizing institution, the Cuban Fund of Cultural Goods and the Provincial Council of Plastic Arts.

The Salon includes techniques such as textile design, works in leather, with shells and mosaics and sculpture, among others.

The exhibition also includes a collateral Hall of guests with works by Manuel Hernandez, National Plastic Arts Award 2025, Osmany Betancourt, «Lolo» and Zenen Calero Medina, National Theater Award 2020.

The program of the Festival Nacional El Artesano Artista also includes live works in the Mano a Mano workshop; the presentation of the 30th Anniversary Commemorative Medal; a meeting with the artisans of the headquarters in Cardenas and a lecture on the commercialization of handicrafts and the link with the Cuban Fund for Cultural Goods, themes to which the event is dedicated this year.

Written by Jessica Mesa.