New challenges for Matanzas Editions.

After an intense summer, Ediciones Matanzas is preparing for new challenges in the coming months, with the institution immersed in the printing of some titles, under the auspices of the Provincial Center of Books and Literature and in the organization of important events.

To that end, we interviewed its director, writer Alfredo Zaldívar Muñoa, winner of the National Publishing Award, to hear him detail these projects:

«We are engaged in the preparations for the City Foundation Award, which will be from October 10th to 12th, dedicated this year to the great Cuban writer Virgilio Lopez Lemus, within the Week of Culture in Matanzas and the Day for the National Culture Day.

«The theoretical part of the actions will be developed around the three genres convened: short stories, theater and literature for children, with round tables of opinion by literary guests, in addition to readings, exchanges and theatrical performances».

Will the books that won prizes in previous contests be presented?

«Yes, we were able to produce in print the six texts of the 22nd and 23rd, with great effort and support from the Provincial Book Center. The print runs will be of 150 copies, in addition to their digitalization in the networks.

«We are also preparing the issue of Matanzas Magazine, dedicated to Fina García Marruz, National Literature Award. A monograph with works by great writers on her work; it will have unpublished texts by Fina herself. A literary luxury.

«The most urgent thing now is to print the poetry book Misántropa, by Milho Montenegro; the essay De cronistas, sus textos y sus viajes, by researcher María Antonia Borroto; and the novel Mujeres del café, by Olga Montes, with which the production of a soap opera has been announced».

Matanzas Editions is considered among the most outstanding of the Territorial Editions System and competes with the best of national format.

