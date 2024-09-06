Pneumosil-10 vaccine will be administered to Pedro Betancourt infants (+audio).

The introduction of the immunogen into the National Immunization Program of the Ministry of Public Health was achieved thanks to the financial support of the GAVI and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, as well as the technical support of the Pan American and World Health Organizations.

In order to protect children under one year of age against 10 pneumococcal serotypes and to reduce and control invasive pneumococcal disease, the «Dr. Cesáreo Sánchez Gómez» polyclinic in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt will host, as of September 9th, the application of the Pneumococcal vaccine Pneumosil-10 in infants from two months of age.

According to Yoryana Navarro Ramírez, a nurse at the vaccinator’s office of the facility, the vaccination scheme will include two doses and a booster, with an interval of two months between the first two doses and another seven months between the second and the booster.

Streptococcus pneumoniae or pneumococcus bacteria can cause serious invasive diseases such as acute meningitis, pneumonia and sepsis. The incorporation and administration of Pneumosil-10 will therefore contribute to reduce the incidence of these diseases and guarantee the health and well-being of the Antillean infant population.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.