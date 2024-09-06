6 de septiembre de 2024

Érika will be a happy mother (+photos and audio).

For Érika Beatriz Bartelemi Díaz, life is not rosy. At only 13 years of age, chance played a trick on her and in only three months she will know the love that motherhood awakens.

 

This teenager from Matanzas, in addition to telling her story, spoke to the radio about the benefits that the provincial maternity home located in the Yumurino territory offers her today.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.

 

 

 

 

