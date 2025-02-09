OPJM 64th Anniversary Congress held in Pedro Betancourt (+photos and audio)

The 17 de Mayo Institutional Educational Project, belonging to the Manuelito Popular Council, in the town of Pedro Betancourt, became the venue for the celebration of the 64th Anniversary Municipal Congress of the «José Martí» Pioneers’ Organization.

The 17 de Mayo Institutional Educational Project, belonging to the Manuelito Popular Council, in the town of Pedro Betancourt, became the venue for the celebration of the 64th Anniversary Municipal Congress of the «José Martí» Pioneer Organization.

This was confirmed in statements to our radio station by Idania Valderrama Quintana, the pioneer base guide of that educational facility, who highlighted the relevance of this space and, especially, the value of the new pines as faithful defenders and continuers of the national revolutionary work.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The young delegates to the conclave were previously received in a grand ceremony held at the institution itself, which was attended by their counterparts from previous congresses, Arianna Luis and Oidel Pavón, as well as the combatant Reinaldo Hernández, who told the attendees about his experiences and work in the service of the Homeland.

The event, dedicated to the 60th birthday of the OPJM and to the Apostle on the 172nd anniversary of his birth, was headed by Liudmila Medina Novoa, head of the pioneers in the province, Lázara Cynthia Gener Cazañas, local president of the pioneer structure, Lázaro Placencia Rodríguez, municipal general director of Education and the methodologist of Spanish Language, Floralina Delgado, accompanied by authorities of the Party, the Assembly of Popular Power and the Union of Young Communists in the territory.

The debate focused on topics such as political-ideological work with emphasis on the teaching of Cuban History, participation in contests and productive work from the school environment, vocational training and professional orientation and other issues related to the functioning of the organization and, as a culmination, the company «Galatas» gave the children a compendium of musical, dance and playful presentations to the delight of the audience.

Photos: Provided by Kenia Santana Gil, cultural promoter of the Manuelito Popular Council.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.