On Cuba’s Social Communication Law (I).

The communicative practice in Cuba and its future projection require the implementation of a normative provision of higher rank, which regulates the Social Communication System for its strategic and integrated management in the socialist society.

In Cuba, the laws that are put into effect, in order to make them known and explain their content, are not revealed through the so-called exposition of motives, these are contained in the «Por Cuantos» of the law to be enacted.

This Law, number 162, brings to the population the criterion that social communication is a socio-cultural process of exchange of information and interpretation of reality, which contributes to strengthen the unity of the people, consolidate the ideology of our socialist society and defend the independence, sovereignty and security of the homeland, which acquires greater significance in the scenario of political, ideological, economic, communicational and cultural warfare faced by the Cuban Revolution.

For this reason, the organs of the State, their directors, officials and employees have the obligation to respect, attend to and respond to the people, maintain close ties with them and submit to their control, in accordance with Article 10 of the Constitution of the Republic of Cuba.

Social communication enables people to exercise and develop rights recognized in the Constitution and Article 55 of the current Constitution of 2019 mandates the State to establish the principles of organization and operation for all social communication media.

Written by Dr Osvaldo Manuel Álvarez Torres.