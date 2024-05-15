Outstanding anapists from Matanzas province receive awards (+audio).

On the eve of the 65th anniversary of the First Agrarian Reform Law, decorations and the special seal were awarded to cooperativists, farmers, outstanding cadres and workers with results.

On the eve of the 65th anniversary of the promulgation of the First Agrarian Reform Law, decorations and the special seal were awarded to cooperativists, peasants, outstanding cadres and workers with results in a solemn ceremony at the San Severino Castle, in the city of Matanzas.

Two cooperativists received the Romárico Cordero medal, which is granted by presidential decree; eight members received the Antero Regalado distinction and seven workers of the ANAP Provincial Directorate received the José Ramírez Cruz special seal.

Telesforo Alberto Calderín, president of the Pedrito Morejón Credit and Service Cooperative, told the press how proud he was to receive the Romárico Cordero medal.

The timely recognition of cooperative members, farmers, cadres and workers with high and sustained results through the system of decorations and honorary titles is important in the work of the sector.

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.