Palestinian writer Najwan Darwish recognized by AHS.

The Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) of Matanzas granted a well-deserved recognition to the outstanding Palestinian writer Najwan Darwish.

The Hermanos Saíz Association (AHS) of Matanzas granted a well-deserved recognition to the outstanding Palestinian writer Najwan Darwish. The ceremony took place in the space La Hora de Aldabón, a literary corner that gathers young writers and artists.

Najwan Darwish, known for his poetry deeply rooted in the Palestinian struggle, shared his poetic vision with the attendees. During the evening, several young people read along with the poet, creating an enriching literary dialogue.

Participants included Brian Pablo Lleonart, Luis Enrique Mirambert and newcomer Humberto, who presented their own creations. The diversity of voices and styles enriched the experience, and the presence of iconic Cuban writer Miguel Barnet added a special touch to the event.

La Hora de Aldabón continues to be a vital space for the promotion of literature and cultural exchange in Matanzas. The AHS, inspired by the Saíz brothers, continues to foster creativity and provide opportunities for young artists. The recognition of Najwan Darwish is a testament to the importance of connecting through words and poetry, transcending borders and cultures.

 

Photos by the Author

Written by Félix González.

 

 

