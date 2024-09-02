Pedro Betancourt bids farewell to #ModoVerano 2024 (+photos).

With multiple cultural and recreational activities, the residents of the different Popular Councils of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt closed the current summer season.

Presentation of «Arsenio Rodríguez» Orchestra at the «Güira de Macuriges» People’s Council.

Instructors from the «María Villar Buceta» House of Culture and the «Enrique Pérez Triana» Art Gallery came to the local community dining room to delight the senior citizens with a pleasant literary gathering, which became a space to share ideas and experiences and to foster the appreciation for literature in the Betancourean community.

On the other hand, the youngest children had at their disposal the recreational and sports proposals that, from the municipal departments of Culture and Sports, were carried out in the «Manuelito» Popular Council, the 6th district of the «Pedroso» batey and the «Pepe Roque» park of the head of the town.

Senior citizens of the System of Family Care in «Manuelito» also had their space for recreation.

Likewise, the residents of Güira de Macuriges paid tribute to the distinguished musician, composer and son of that land, Arsenio Rodríguez, on the 113th anniversary of his birth, with a conversation among local writers and the exhibition of allegorical volumes of his artistic career and historical transcendence, as well as the musical presentation of the homonymous orchestra in the festivities area of the demarcation.

Likewise, the Municipal Directorate of Education, together with other political and mass organizations, led the cleaning and securing of the different educational centers of the territory, in order to guarantee an optimal return of teachers and students to the classrooms this September 2nd.

Photos: Municipal Directorates of Culture, Sports and Education on Facebook.

Written by Yadiel Barbón.