A special day (+photos).

During the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year at the elementary school Seguidores De Camilo y el Che, in the Armando Mestre neighborhood of Matanzas, I was among students, teachers and family members who gathered to start the new school year, and I recalled my beginnings as an educator.

I wanted to imagine how many thoughts were going through the little heads of those children, especially the preschoolers, that group that for the first time lives an experience that will accompany them for years, better yet, that will never leave them.

I saw some sad faces and a tear or two for the separation from mom, dad or grandparents. However, there was a lot of happiness, especially among the continuing students, because the reunion with their classmates after the vacations was here.

This image lived today, in the school of my cast, is repeated throughout the country, both in large cities, towns, bateyes and even in intricate fields.

The great satisfaction that our educational system exhibits is that all school-age children attend classrooms, including those with special educational needs.

The path started today has no limit, each one will be able to achieve what his capacity allows him. The rest is guaranteed.

