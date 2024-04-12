Pedro Betancourt Children’s Circles celebrate 63rd birthday (+audio and photos).

With the sports-cultural festival «For a happy dawn», the Children’s Take Care Center «Giraldo Díaz» of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the founding of these educational institutions.

Celebration of the 63rd anniversary of the Children’s Take Care Centers in Pedro Betancourt

With the sports-cultural festival «For a happy dawn», the Children’s Take Care Center «Giraldo Díaz» of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the foundation of these educational institutions.

According to Surey Triana Vázquez, director of the center, the activity included various musical and dance presentations where, to the delight of those present, the children demonstrated their artistic skills.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Clara López was recognized for her tireless work with the Betancourt Children’s Take Care Centers.

Likewise, the Casa de Orientación a la Mujer y la Familia received recognition for its joint work with the facility and, in particular, the educator Clara López Miranda, founder of the Take Care Centers in the province, was honored for her meritorious 56 years of career and shared her experiences with our radio station.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The sports-cultural festival «For a happy dawn» also became a space to pay tribute to the legacy of Vilma Espín Guillois and to praise the work of the Children’s Take Care Centers, as guarantors of the full incorporation of women into the labor force and the integral formation of girls and boys from an early age.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.