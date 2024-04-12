14 de abril de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Pedro Betancourt Children’s Circles celebrate 63rd birthday (+audio and photos).

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

With the sports-cultural festival «For a happy dawn», the Children’s Take Care Center «Giraldo Díaz» of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the founding of these educational institutions.

 

 

Celebran cumpleaños 63 de los Círculos Infantiles en Pedro Betancourt

Celebration of the 63rd anniversary of the Children’s Take Care Centers in Pedro Betancourt

 

With the sports-cultural festival «For a happy dawn», the Children’s Take Care Center «Giraldo Díaz» of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt commemorated the 63rd anniversary of the foundation of these educational institutions.

 

According to Surey Triana Vázquez, director of the center, the activity included various musical and dance presentations where, to the delight of those present, the children demonstrated their artistic skills.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Reconocimiento a Clara López por su labor incasable junto al Círculo Infantil betancourense.

Clara López was recognized for her tireless work with the Betancourt Children’s Take Care Centers.

Agasajo a la Casa de Orientación a la Mujer y la Familia por su vínculo constante con el Círculo.

Likewise, the Casa de Orientación a la Mujer y la Familia received recognition for its joint work with the facility and, in particular, the educator Clara López Miranda, founder of the Take Care Centers in the province, was honored for her meritorious 56 years of career and shared her experiences with our radio station.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The sports-cultural festival «For a happy dawn» also became a space to pay tribute to the legacy of Vilma Espín Guillois and to praise the work of the Children’s Take Care Centers, as guarantors of the full incorporation of women into the labor force and the integral formation of girls and boys from an early age.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

Matanzas experienced another day of children’s joy on April 10th (+audio and photos).

4 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Call for May Day read out in Matanzas.

5 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Rural Class Festival commemorates the victory of Girón.

5 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *

Captcha *